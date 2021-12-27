Man jailed in Dubai for stabbing ‘cheating’ wife to death

An Indian expat has been jailed for 10 years for stabbing wife to death for cheating on him.

The man after committing the crime had called the police to report the murder claiming that he had killed her for cheating on him.

The 40-year-old, who stabbed his wife to death in daylight in a parking lot, has had his life sentence commuted to 10 years in jail.

Earlier the Court of Appeal in Dubai had issued a life sentence followed by deportation. The Court of First Instance commuted the sentence to 10 years imprisonment followed by deportation.

The crime occurred in September 2019 when a Dubai Police Patrol team responded to a call from the convict who reported killing his wife and on arrival at the scene of the crime, the team found the convict standing in front of the body of the victim which lied in a pool of blood in front of her residence outside a tower in Dubai.

During police investigations, he recounted his relationship with the victim after having met the woman in 2018 when she was working at his house as a maid, where their relationship developed until he married her.

Four months before committing the murder, his friends had spoken to him about his wife’s relationship with others.

The man confessed to killing his wife after discovering that she was cheating on him and stabbed her to death with a knife following a heated argument.

The convict then sent a picture of the body to the police when he reported the crime and had been charged with premeditated murder and referred to Dubai Public Prosecution.