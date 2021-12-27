Expo 2020 Dubai records over eight million visit, affirms commitment to safety measures

The Expo 2020 Dubai has continued to draw people with over 8 million registered visits as the event organizers tighten the COVID-19 safety measures.

Visits to Expo 2020 Dubai continue to climb, increasing to 8,067,012 in the period up to 27 December.

Expo 2020 Dubai management recently ramped up its stringent COVID-19 safety measures to protect everyone on site, and include mandatory mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, as well as all staff and participants.

Expo 2020 celebrated Christmas with a series of special events with thousands of visitors enjoying the festivities.

Part of the events, Academy and Grammy award-winning composer AR Rahman, during a special concert on December 22, thanked audiences for being responsible and encouraged everyone to wear masks.

The Expo 2020’s virtual visits rose to 37 million up to December 27, with more than three million children around the world enjoying the Virtual School Animation Series in the last 20 days alone.

The mega event runs until March 31, 2022. (AW)