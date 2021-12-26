Sharjah to witness 10-minute fireworks display this New Year’s Eve

Visitors to Sharjah will be able to enjoy dazzling fireworks from viewing spots in cafes and restaurants as well desert adventure as the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority’s (Shurooq) is all set for New Year’s eve celebrations.

From fireworks displays to adventure overnight camping, each destination has specially curated events for welcoming the new year.

A 10-minute long fireworks show will light up the night sky in Al Majaz Waterfront.

The Khorfakkan Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in UAE, will also have a 10-minute long fireworks display to celebrate while visitors and families will be able to enjoy a dinner that features a variety of cuisines at both destinations.

In addition, a special New Year’s Eve dining experience will be organised at Al Noor Island on December 31 from 7pm until midnight and guests will be able to book tables by the tranquil lagoon waters, from where they can enjoy an exclusive view to the Al Majaz fireworks show.

Offering desert adventure and camping experience to the New Year celebrations, the picturesque Mleiha Archaeological Centre also has specially curated New Year package including live performances, traditional Tanoura dance, fire dance and guitar session and the guests will be able to spend the night at the magical deserts of Mleiha in the specially set up camps with bonfires.