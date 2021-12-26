Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Canada grants residency to 401,000 foreigners this year

Canada has granted residency to 401,000 foreigners this year to support its ageing population.

The government has said it hopes to add 411,000 new permanent residents next year as the country met its target of granting 401,000 foreigners permanent residency in 2021.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said it focussed its efforts on temporary residents already in the country,

The country depends on immigration to drive its economy and support an ageing population. It saw new permanent residents falling over 45 per cent to 185,000 in 2020, when borders were largely closed due to COVID-19 and the majority of the new 401,000 permanent residents – a figure reached for the first time in more than a century – were already in Canada on temporary status.

“Last year, we set an ambitious goal. Today, we achieved it,” Fraser said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has relied on immigration to boost the Canadian economy.

