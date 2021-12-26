Ajman set to be region’s first ‘15-minute city’ by 2030

The city of Ajman is emulating Paris to access all public amenities in a 15-minute distance by 2030.

Ajman Municipality and Planning Department said the “initiative will make everything an urban resident needs easily accessible by walking, cycling or using public transport for just 15 minutes.”

Dr Eng Muhammad Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector, said, a 15-minute city is a residential urban concept in which most “daily necessities can be accomplished by either walking or cycling from residents’ homes,” explained.”

“It was implemented for the first time in Paris and is now being implemented in many European countries. The Emirate of Ajman would the first city in the region to implement such a theory,” added Dr bin Omair.

The Ajman Municipality will seek to replicate this model, taking into account the city’s unique needs in cooperation with strategic partners in the public and private sectors.

The initiative would contribute to a positive lifestyle change as it would encourage everyone to walk and use public transportation instead of using private vehicles and the work is currently underway to “prepare electronic maps that calculate and locate the main activities of any point in the neighbourhoods and determine the options available to access these activities, as well as the time, is taken for that.”