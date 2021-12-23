Multiple gang members arrested for selling drugs in UAE

Authorities at Ras Al Khaimah have arrested multiple gang members for selling drugs in the UAE.

The gang that peddled drugs in 67 locations has been busted with the “arrest of some individuals aged between 23 and 30.”

RELATED STORY: UAE drug law updates: Treatment for first time drug offenders, deportation now optional for expats

According to the Ras Al Khaimah Police the gang members promoted and “trafficked drugs in the areas they were active in.”

Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department, Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al Tunaiji, said the gang was placed under “surveillance after the police received a tip-off.”

READ ON: Expat gets five-year jail in UAE for turning house into drug den

The police tailed the suspects even as they changed their modus operandi to evade detection and they were caught red-handed and various types of drugs were seized from them.

Col Al Tunaiji urged residents to report suspicious behavior to the police control room at 999. (AW)