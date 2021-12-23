Latest NewsNewsTFT News

40-day winter begins in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The 40-day long winter began this December 22, in the UAE.

Top astronomer Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said that the residents can now look forward to 40 days of cooler temperatures beginning Wednesday, December 22.

RELATED STORY: UAE schools become 100 percent operational ahead of winter break

“The sun’s path was lowest above the horizon, marking the winter solstice. This phenomenon occurred yesterday, on December 21, and saw the shortest day and the longest night of the year,” said Ibrahim.

On August 24, the UAE recorded spotting the Suhail star, marking the country’s first move towards cooler climate.

In central Arabia the rise of the Suhail star is a well-anticipated phenomenon as it signals the end of intense heat in the country.

READ ON: Top 5 winter markets in Dubai worth visiting to enjoy Christmas season

Across the country temperatures have already dropped significantly in recent days.

As per the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the UAE recorded a nippy 7.8°C yesterday morning in Raknah, Al Ain.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the second season of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign and the domestic tourism initiative invites “residents to explore the hidden gems of the seven emirates.” (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH approves Pfizer EUA for 5-11 years old

2 hours ago

PH FDA grants emergency use authorization for anti-COVID-19 drug

3 hours ago

Multiple gang members arrested for selling drugs in UAE

3 hours ago

LOOK: Kiray Celis , BF share beach side photos of Boracay trip

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button