40-day winter begins in UAE

The 40-day long winter began this December 22, in the UAE.

Top astronomer Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said that the residents can now look forward to 40 days of cooler temperatures beginning Wednesday, December 22.

“The sun’s path was lowest above the horizon, marking the winter solstice. This phenomenon occurred yesterday, on December 21, and saw the shortest day and the longest night of the year,” said Ibrahim.

On August 24, the UAE recorded spotting the Suhail star, marking the country’s first move towards cooler climate.

In central Arabia the rise of the Suhail star is a well-anticipated phenomenon as it signals the end of intense heat in the country.

Across the country temperatures have already dropped significantly in recent days.

As per the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the UAE recorded a nippy 7.8°C yesterday morning in Raknah, Al Ain.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the second season of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign and the domestic tourism initiative invites “residents to explore the hidden gems of the seven emirates.” (AW)