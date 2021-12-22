Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RAK to host Guinness World Record-breaking fireworks

The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is gearing up to host two Guinness World Record-breaking fireworks displays.

It will feature drones, lights, and dazzling colours in celebration of the New Year.

The emirate will first attempt the ‘largest number of drones used simultaneously in fireworks displays’ and the highest fireworks display featuring drones’ with a 12-minute spectacle that will open to the public from 4:00pm to clinch two Guinness World Records.

The 4.7-kilometre area along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village is set to witness breathtaking fireworks.

It will be accompanied by a crescendo of modern and dynamic music with families to be delighted with an added array of activities along the coast opposite Al Marjan Island, according to the Organising Committee for the New Year’s Eve celebration in the Emirate. (AW)

