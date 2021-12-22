PCR tests mandatory for Abu Dhabi govt employees after every 7 days

The authorities in Abu Dhabi have said government employees will have to undergo mandatory PCR tests every 7 days starting from Sunday.

According to Abu Dhabi Media office on Twitter, “In coordination with Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, the Department of Government Support will implement a mandatory requirement for PCR tests every 7 days for all employees of government entities and companies in the emirate, from Sunday, 26 December 2021.”

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced free PCR tests for federal employees across the UAE and it said on Twitter, “FAHR invite Federal Government employees, to get benefit from the free covid – 19 testing service provided by the Ministry of Health and Prevention through “Shifaa” App or scan the QR Code.”

From January 3, according to the latest circular, the UAE will restrict entry into all government institutions as the emirate recorded its highest daily virus cases in December. On December 22, the UAE reported 665 new cases of COVID-19.

The UAE Health Ministry reported 452 infections in the past 24 hours, including two deaths while infections had plummeted to record lows, around 50 a day, just over a week ago. (AW)