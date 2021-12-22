Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police seizes 2,771 excessively noisy vehicles on roads

Dubai Police have reprimanded vehicle owners for modifying their engines resulting in excessive noise.

The Police have confiscated 2,771 vehicles over the past 11 months for violating traffic laws.

This includes heavily modifying cars with power boosters to increase the engine speed and causing nuisance and disturbance to residents.

Director of the General Department of Traffic Police, Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, said that the traffic campaigns were launched in coordination with Bur Dubai and Deira Police Stations and they aim “to ensure road security and reduce the number of traffic injuries and related deaths, as well as protect properties and hold violators accountable for their reckless actions.”

Brig. Al Mazroui said that March recorded the highest number of violations (456), followed by February (289), April (276), January (271), May (270), November (241), October (223), June (197), August & September (192), and July (164).

According to the General Department of Traffic Police director road safety is everyone’s responsibility and “Together, we must unify efforts and maintain the safety and security of our roads.”

Al Mazroui urged parents to advise their children as modified “vehicle accidents could be deadly and result in the deaths of innocent people and other road users.” (AW)

