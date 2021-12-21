Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE records 452 COVID-19 for past 24 hours, active cases now at 3,753

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 396,090 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 452 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 744,890.

The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 2,154.

MOHAP also reported 198 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 738,983.

This brings the total number of active cases to 3,753 as of September 26.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

