Man sentenced to death for possessing narcotics in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Court has sentenced a Pakistani national to death for possession of narcotics substances.

The Criminal Court of Abu Dhabi sentenced the Pakistani national to death after he was found “guilty of possessing narcotics and psychotropic substances with the intention to sell them.”

RELATED STORY: UAE authorities seize over 18,000kg of narcotics in 2020

It also ordered the “destruction of the seized products, as well as the confiscation of the car and telephone used in the crime.”

The case against the accused was lodged after the Anti-Narcotics Section in Abu Dhabi received information stating that the accused was involved in the promotion of narcotics and psychotropic substances by communicating with a drug trafficker abroad. (AW)