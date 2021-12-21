Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Filipino proposes to his girlfriend at Global Village

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A Filipino expat surprised his girlfriend when he proposed to her at the Global Village.

The festive atmosphere brought the man down on one knee right under the giant festive tree at Celebration Walk in Global Village and propose to “his lady love.”

RELATED STORY: Carla Abellana recalls the day Tom Rodriguez proposed to her

Frances Sigaya proposed to his girlfriend Izume Niwa on his first-ever visit to the Global Village and surprised her and the other guests who had come to the Park to enjoy the weekend.

The couple is set to tie the knot this month in an intimate ceremony in Dubai. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE mandates green pass requirement for entry to gov’t offices from January 2022

43 mins ago

PH Embassy, Consulate announce shift to Monday to Friday schedules starting January 2022

49 mins ago

Comelec summons Bongbong Marcos over 3 disqualification cases

2 hours ago

Andi Eigenmann defends Philmar Alipayo from accusations of stealing Odette donations

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button