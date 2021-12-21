LOOK: Filipino proposes to his girlfriend at Global Village

A Filipino expat surprised his girlfriend when he proposed to her at the Global Village.

The festive atmosphere brought the man down on one knee right under the giant festive tree at Celebration Walk in Global Village and propose to “his lady love.”

Frances Sigaya proposed to his girlfriend Izume Niwa on his first-ever visit to the Global Village and surprised her and the other guests who had come to the Park to enjoy the weekend.

The couple is set to tie the knot this month in an intimate ceremony in Dubai. (AW)