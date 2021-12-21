Comelec summons Bongbong Marcos over 3 disqualification cases

The Commission on Elections has summoned the son of the late dictator and presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos over three disqualification cases against him.

Commissioner Rowena Guanzon, who heads the Comelec first division, confirmed the issuance of the summons to Marcos over the following cases. Guanzon made the announcement on her social media post.

“The EOs (election officers) were directed to print, personally serve the Summons to Respondent BBM (Bongbong Marcos), and to submit Affidavits of service. The PES (provincial election supervisors) and RED (regional election director) were also requested to ensure effective service of summons,” Guanzon said.

The summon orders Marcos to file his response on the cases within 5 days.

The preliminary conference was set on January 7, 2022.

Martial law survivors said in their petition that Marcos is Petitioners argue Marcos is “perpetually disqualified from holding any public office” on the basis of his 1995 tax case conviction by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) for non-payment of income taxes and non-filing of income tax returns (ITRs) from 1982-1985.

There are six active petitions seeking to block the presidential bid of Marcos. (TDT)