Abu Dhabi receives first global shipment of ‘Evusheld’ COVID-19 medication

The Abu Dhabi has received first global Evusheld shipment on December 20 in partnership with Etihad Cargo, AstraZeneca, and Department of Health-Abu Dhabi Storage.

Medication will be facilitated through the Rafed Distribution Center in Abu Dhabi.

After gaining Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention, Abu Dhabi received the first global shipment of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, “long-acting antibody medication.”

The medication is designed to prevent “severe infection and death amongst immunocompromised patients.”

This will be in addition to the “existing COVID19 medications that are already available within Abu Dhabi and the UAE to ensure the continuity of world-class care in the country.”

The first doses of Evusheld have arrived in Abu Dhabi on December 20th following a collaboration of key partners including Rafed, the UAE’S Primary Group Purchasing Organization and the procurement arm of the UAE, along with Etihad Cargo, the national cargo carrier of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to AstraZeneca, the British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, and Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC).

The medication will be stored at Rafed’s Distribution Centre, the region’s largest cold-chain storage facility.

It will then be distributed from there to various destinations and the collaboration is “another important milestone for healthcare, logistics and supply chain entities that continue to contribute to the evolution of Abu Dhabi’s medical sector.” (AW)