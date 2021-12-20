Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE ends cinema censorship, unedited international movie releases coming soon with 21+ rating

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A 21+ age rating would ensure screening of international versions of movies at the cinemas in UAE.

The new age classification for movies has been adopted in the UAE with the country’s Media Regulatory Office on Sunday saying that the 21+ age classification would see international versions of movies to be screened in cinemas.

RELATED STORY: UAE adopts largest legislative reform in its history

The movies would not be edited by authorities in the UAE as was the case with some releases.

According to a top official the censorship would not apply to movies classified under this rating and till date, the highest age rating in the UAE was 18+. A similar rating is 15+.

Movies rated ‘PG’ would need a parent to accompany a minor to the movie hall. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PNP: Odette death toll climbs to 208

2 hours ago

After Odette, new LPA spotted in Mindanao

2 hours ago

CAAP expects flight cancellations until Feb 2022 over Surigao, Siargao airport closures

2 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai reaches over 7 million visits as of December 20

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button