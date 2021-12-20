UAE ends cinema censorship, unedited international movie releases coming soon with 21+ rating

A 21+ age rating would ensure screening of international versions of movies at the cinemas in UAE.

The new age classification for movies has been adopted in the UAE with the country’s Media Regulatory Office on Sunday saying that the 21+ age classification would see international versions of movies to be screened in cinemas.

The movies would not be edited by authorities in the UAE as was the case with some releases.

According to a top official the censorship would not apply to movies classified under this rating and till date, the highest age rating in the UAE was 18+. A similar rating is 15+.

Movies rated ‘PG’ would need a parent to accompany a minor to the movie hall. (AW)