Pope Francis prays for Philippines after deadly super typhoon

Pope Francis has expressed his concerns for the Philippines upon learning that many parts of the country have been ravaged by Typhoon Odette.

The Pontiff tweeted a message of solidarity on Sunday and asked everyone to pray for the Philippines.

“I express my closeness to the population of the Philippines, struck by a strong typhoon that has caused many deaths and destroyed so many homes,” the Pope wrote.

“May the ‘Santo Niño’ bring consolation and hope to the families of those most affected,” he added.

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year made landfall on Thursday in several parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

The death toll has surged to 208, making Typhoon Odette one of the deadliest storms to pummel the country in recent years.

At least 239 people were injured and 52 were missing in the southern and central regions.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Sunday said that 181,500 families residing in 2,209 barangays were affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

The NDRRMC also said 135 areas in Mimaropa, Regions 7, 8, 10, and the BARMM are still experiencing communication outages.