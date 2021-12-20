Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PNP: Odette death toll climbs to 208

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippine National Police reports that at least 208 people have died from the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

The death toll of the PNP is slightly higher compared to the official tally of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council or NDRRMC which is at 58.

RELATED STORY: After Odette, new LPA spotted in Mindanao

The NDRRMC agency said it is still verifying reports from regions affected by the storm.

The PNP adds that 52 people were missing and 239 people have reportedly been injured.

READ ON: Typhoon Odette affects UAE flights to Cebu, Manila

Over 12,000 personnel have been deployed in areas affected by Odette.

Relief operations are now underway for millions affected hy the typhoon. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

After Odette, new LPA spotted in Mindanao

2 hours ago

CAAP expects flight cancellations until Feb 2022 over Surigao, Siargao airport closures

3 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai reaches over 7 million visits as of December 20

3 hours ago

WATCH: Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Sana Ngayong Pasko’ dedicated to Filipinos spending Christmas away from loved ones

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button