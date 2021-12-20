PNP: Odette death toll climbs to 208

The Philippine National Police reports that at least 208 people have died from the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

The death toll of the PNP is slightly higher compared to the official tally of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council or NDRRMC which is at 58.

The NDRRMC agency said it is still verifying reports from regions affected by the storm.

The PNP adds that 52 people were missing and 239 people have reportedly been injured.

Over 12,000 personnel have been deployed in areas affected by Odette.

Relief operations are now underway for millions affected hy the typhoon. (TDT)