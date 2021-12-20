Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LPG cylinder distribution firms suspended in Dubai over safety

Staff Report

Authorities have suspended several liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder distribution companies for not adhering to safety standards.

A number of vehicles were also seized in Dubai for safety violations. The companies faced suspension for violating the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy Directive number 3 of 2021 on the regulation of LPG trading in Dubai.

Authorities also said that a “number of vehicles were also seized for circulating LPG cylinders without a valid permit from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, possession of LPG cylinders that do not conform to the UAE-approved specifications, and possession of forged seals of approved filling plants in Dubai.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice-chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said, ” The main objective of issuing Directive number 3 of 2021 is to outline the regulatory framework, strategies and regulations for trading in LPG and its derivatives in Dubai, in accordance with the highest international standards in this area. We also regulate business practices and implement the highest international safety and security standards. We aim to ensure transportation, storage and distribution of LPG according to the approved criteria in the UAE.”

Consumers are asked to request a receipt when buying LPG cylinders and check the seal on top of the LPG cylinder valve to ensure that the cylinder is safely filled with the correct LPG product by a Dubai-licensed filling plant. (AW)

