KNOW THE LAW: AED 400 fine for swerving dangerously in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Police have released a video that has depicted the dangers of swerving and breaking lane discipline.

The video features several footages from surveillance cameras and shows “vehicles recklessly cut across lanes from the speed track to an exit.”

Authorities shared the video on social media stating that the practice resulted in accidents and casualties while arguing that the fine for the offense is AED 400.

According to the police, “distracted driving leads to lane deviation and accidents.” (AW)

Watch the video here: