Four individuals sentenced to 10 years jail for killing shop owner, stealing 158 smart phones in UAE

A Dubai criminal court has sentenced 4 people to 10-years in imprisonment for smartphone theft.

The Court sentenced two Asians to 10 years imprisonment for stealing 158 smart mobile phones.

RELATED STORY: Employee jailed for 10 years in Dubai for assaulting woman

A third accused was also sentenced to five years by the Court for keeping the stolen goods and possession of movable funds obtained from the crime and also ordered their deportation after completing their jail term.

As per records, the driver who worked with the mobile phone outlet owner planned the robberies “along with the second and third accused”.

READ ON: Dubai visitor gets 10 years in jail for smuggling marijuana hidden in cheese powder bag

Authorities further stated that the accused attacked the owner of the outlet while he was inside, tied him up and taped his mouth to prevent him from calling for help.

The man later died of suffocation while two accused quickly fled the country before the crime was discovered. (AW)