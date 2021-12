Employees in the private sector will get to enjoy a day off to celebrate New Year’s Day.

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has officially announced that Saturday, January 1, 2022, will be an official holiday for the private sector.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced that federal government employees will also have a holiday on January 1st, and that their work will resume by Monday, January 3rd.