Global Village to ring in New Year with eight musical fireworks, cultural events

The Global Village will welcome the new year with musical fireworks and cultural performances at different places including the Philippines.

It will synchronize celebrations to mark New Years’ Eve in eight different destinations around the globe on December 31.

“This New Year’s Eve, we are counting down with the world to ring in 2022 in style. Throughout the night, guests will enjoy spectacular fireworks not just once, but eight times with incredible shows and celebrations in between,” said Shaun Cornell, Director of Entertainment at Global Village.

Fireworks will start at the Park during the daytime as Australia enters the New Year at 5:00 pm UAE time.

Guests will observe more fireworks displays as the New Year ushers in the Philippines at 8:00 pm, Thailand at 9:00 pm, Bangladesh at 10:00 pm, India at 10:30pm and Pakistan at 11:00 pm.

Also, around midnight, a dazzling five-minute-long fireworks display will “delight guests as the UAE welcomes the New Year.” (AW)