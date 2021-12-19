COVID-19: Abu Dhabi begins EDE entry scanning at Ghantoot checkpoint

The authorities of Abu Dhabi have opened EDE entry scanning for those arriving to the emirate at the Ghantoot checkpoint.

This is to ensure rapid detection of COVID-19 symptoms. A stream of cars were seen at the checkpoint getting scanned by health experts.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19: Abu Dhabi to use scanners for border checking

According to the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee they updated the procedure to curb the spread of cases and the decision came on Sunday, 19 December 2021.

This is to help strengthen the precautionary measures to maintain the low COVID-19 infection rate of 0.05 per cent of total tests in Abu Dhabi emirate.

The EDE scanners use advanced technology to rapidly detect COVID-19 cases without storing personal information.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi rolls out EDE scanners at malls, airport

The potential positive cases will be referred to an on-site testing centre, where they will be given a free antigen test and results will come within 20 minutes.

Abu Dhabi’s low infection rate has been successfully “achieved through the ongoing implementation of preventive and precautionary measures, including continuous testing and contact tracing, use of the green pass system to access public places and events, and high vaccination rates.” (AW)