Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pinoy nurse bags UK’s Community Nurse of the Year award

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

UK-based Filipino Nurse Dennis Singson is a Community Mental Health Nurse and Nurse Prescriber working with the Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment (CRHT) team in Hastings. Photo from Philippine Nurses Association.

A Filipino nurse has bagged the UK’s Community Nurse of the Year award.

According to the Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI) it created a new award to recognize Internationally Educated Nurses working in community settings in England and its first International Community Nurse of the Year award was given to Filipino nurse Dennis Singson.

RELATED STORY: UK sees demand of 3,000 Filipino nurses in 2021

He is a Community Mental Health Nurse and Nurse Prescriber working with the Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment (CRHT) team in Hastings and has coordinated the development of a mental health hub.

The hub consisted of a general medicine practitioner, a clinical pharmacist and upskilled colleagues to improve the care of people with anxiety, depression and eating disorders and the work has seen the reduction of antidepressant prescribing and referral to secondary services.

He was chosen by a panel of internationally educated nurses working at a senior level in England and an independent patient representative. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

56% UAE employees seek to switch jobs in 2022 – experts

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi mulls allowing expat lawyers at non-Muslim family court

3 hours ago

Manila-Bicol trip within 3.5 hours possible soon

4 hours ago

Lawmaker: Almost 99% of locals, tourists in Siargao affected by Odette

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button