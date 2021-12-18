Pinoy nurse bags UK’s Community Nurse of the Year award

A Filipino nurse has bagged the UK’s Community Nurse of the Year award.

According to the Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI) it created a new award to recognize Internationally Educated Nurses working in community settings in England and its first International Community Nurse of the Year award was given to Filipino nurse Dennis Singson.

He is a Community Mental Health Nurse and Nurse Prescriber working with the Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment (CRHT) team in Hastings and has coordinated the development of a mental health hub.

The hub consisted of a general medicine practitioner, a clinical pharmacist and upskilled colleagues to improve the care of people with anxiety, depression and eating disorders and the work has seen the reduction of antidepressant prescribing and referral to secondary services.

He was chosen by a panel of internationally educated nurses working at a senior level in England and an independent patient representative. (AW)