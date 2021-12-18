Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Manila-Bicol trip within 3.5 hours possible soon

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Bicol International Airport. File photo.

Camarines Sur Representative Luis Raymund Villafuerte reports that a number of infrastructure projects are currently in the works to shorten the travel time between Manila and the Bicol region.

“Quezon-Bicol expressway is in the pipeline so it will be done in three years. Manila to Bicol will be three and half hours, na lang,” Villafuerte said in a media briefing.

RELATED STORY: DOTr eyes opening of Bicol International Airport this year

“Second, the Philippine National Railway (PNR) will be soon upgraded. It has a budget already. Manila-Calamba, Japanese grant. Then Calamba-Bicol, Chinese. Once that’s done, three to four hours you’ll be here in Bicol. You can have breakfast in Manila, have lunch here in Bicol, and back at Manila for dinner,” he added.

Villafuerte adds that the PNR will also establish the central station at the complex of CamSur capitol.

“It’s gonna be part of a five-hectare facility but the whole complex is 300 hectares. Meaning, we will also build a mall, restaurants, shopping area—tourism sites near the destination. Once the train arrived, it’s already a tourist destination,” he added.

READ ON: New SLEX extension to reduce Manila-Bicol travel time by 3 hours — DPWH

The airport of Daraga, Albay is also 93% complete. Naga airport will also be rehabilitated.

“What we are fighting now is for them to build an international standard domestic airport. It means that it should have a four-kilometer runway so air buses can land. Through that, regional flights from Asia such as Korean, Japan, and Malaysia can directly land here,” Villafuerte explained. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UK-based Filipino Nurse Dennis Singson is a Community Mental Health Nurse and Nurse Prescriber working with the Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment (CRHT) team in Hastings. Photo from Philippine Nurses Association.

Pinoy nurse bags UK’s Community Nurse of the Year award

3 hours ago

56% UAE employees seek to switch jobs in 2022 – experts

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi mulls allowing expat lawyers at non-Muslim family court

3 hours ago

Lawmaker: Almost 99% of locals, tourists in Siargao affected by Odette

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button