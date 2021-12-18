Lawmaker: Almost 99% of locals, tourists in Siargao affected by Odette

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Surigao del Norte Representative Francisco Jose Matugas II revealed that almosy 99% of Siargao island population were affected by Typhoon Odette.

“Siguro 90% ng 180,000 na population o 99% ng population doon kasama na ‘yung mga turista,” Matugas told GMA News.

Matugas said that his father reported that the island was totally devastated by the typhoon.

“Sabi niya, total devastation talaga ang buong Siargao. So far, sa paglibot niya yesterday, sa limited na paglibot niya, wala siyang building na nakitang nakatayo. ‘Yung mga sementado, either wala ng roof or kalahati na lang,” he added.

Around 80% of the municipal buidling was also damaged while the hospital only suffered minimal damage.

“Mostly na mga 80% ng municipal buildings, mahirap na pasukan kasi nakakatakot na. ‘Yung ospital naman, dahil located siya sa isang tago na lugar, minimal lang daw ‘yung damage sa ospital,” he added.

Siargao’s airport was also damaged.

“‘Yung tama ng Odette, direct hit kami, so kahit inland. Kahit nga bahay nga namin, bumagsak. Inland, bumagsak din,” Matugas said.

Matugas added that no count on the number of evacuees yet.

“Wala pang bilang kasi nag-conduct ng preemptive evacuation a week before pagdating ni Odette. Lahat nasa evacuation center especially those staying beside sa dagat, sa dalampasigan,” he added. (TDT)

