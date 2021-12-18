Duterte set to visit areas affected by Odette

President Rodrigo Duterte will be visiting areas affected by Typhoon Odette this weekend.

Duterte said in a briefing if the airports in typhoon devastated areas are now operational.

NDRRMC chief Ricardo Jalad told the president that the airport in Siargao was damaged but it’s runway can still be used.

RELATED STORY: Lawmaker: Almost 99% of locals, tourists in Siargao affected by Odette

“I am flying tomorrow to the area. Also I would hit maybe Leyte, Surigao, and if there is enough time, Bohol, then day after I will try to visit Cebu, then dito sa eastern side of the islands, Bacolod, Iloilo,” Duterte told Jalad on Friday.

The president also asked for updates in Iloilo.

“I am not so much worried about damage to structure, infrastructures of government… Ang takot ko kung maraming namatay. I am as eager as you to go there, to see for myself,” said Duterte.

READ ON: Andi Eigenmann asks for prayers as Typhoon Odette unleashes wrath in Siargao

Duterte adds that the government is still finding money for the aid of typhoon victims since most of the resources were focused on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are trying to scrimp how much we can raise so that we can marshal it to areas affected,” the President said. (TDT)