Abu Dhabi mulls allowing expat lawyers at non-Muslim family court

The authorities in Abu Dhabi are looking to allow expatriate lawyers at a new non-Muslim family court in the capital.

Presently only UAE citizens are permitted to act as counsel in the courts.

According to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, they were reviewing the prospect of opening up access to non-Emirati lawyers at the new court.

It was opened this week as part of a series of changes to the legislation affecting non-Muslims in the emirate. (AW)