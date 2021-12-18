56% UAE employees seek to switch jobs in 2022 – experts

The majority of UAE employees in UAE intend to switch their jobs in 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the job market in the UAE and it is believed that this will set off resignations.

According to several recruitment and HR industry executives, a large number of employees in the country will switch jobs in 2022.

A huge 56 per cent of professionals have stated that they intend to change their jobs in the next 12 months.

Sarah Dixon, managing director at Hays Gulf region, said they expect the “war on talent amongst employers to increase and attraction and retention strategies to be a key focus as we enter 2022,”

After the outbreak of the pandemic, a good number of employees in the UAE were made redundant across multiple sectors which prompted many of the employees to look at alternative jobs and upgrade their skills. (AW)