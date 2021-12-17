Latest News

Over 600 noisy vehicles, bikes seized in Sharjah

A total of 505 vehicles and 104 motorcycles were seized in Sharjah in the first week of December for illegally modifying engines and causing disturbance in residential neighbourhoods.

The motorists were penalised as per the traffic violations list, said Sharjah Police.

The emirate has intensified efforts to confiscate vehicles and bikes with modified engines, said Lt-Col Omar Bughanim, deputy director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police.

Bughanim reportedly said the police is striving, through its systematic and practical plans, to limit such vehicles on external roads and around residential neighbourhoods.

“The crackdown was launched in response to the complaints from residents about motorcycles driven by reckless teenagers in the streets and residential districts,” Bughanim was quoted as saying.

