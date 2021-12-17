Latest News

More Filipinos now save money for retirement, says Bangko Sentral

More Filipinos are saving money for retirement savings, the latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) suggests.

The central bank’s report highlights that the value of Personal Equity and Retirement Account (PERA) contributions grew 62 percent to PHP237 million in September.

“The noted increase may be attributed to the BSP and partner providers’ promotion of the retirement savings program for Filipino families, especially those working abroad,” the BSP said in a statement.

There was a total of 4,001 PERA contributors until the third quarter. A total of 2,827 were full time employees, 590 were self-employed and 584 were overseas Filipino workers, the BSP said.

“We continue to actively promote financial security and encourage more Filipinos to plan for retirement and set aside funds for their sunset years through PERA,” said BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno.

