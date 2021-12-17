House honors Filipino seafarers for rescuing 86 refugees

A resolution adopted by the Philippine House of Representatives commended Filipino seafarers who rescued 86 refugees drifting for days in the Mediterranean Sea.

House Resolution 1897, principally authored by MARINO party-list Representatives Sandro Gonzalez and Macnell Lusotan was adopted during this year’s last session day of the House.

MV Fleur N, a container ship registered in Liberia and manned by an all Filipino crew was en route to Livorno, Italy, when they received information from the Augusta Italian Coast Navy that a vessel has been drifting in the Mediterranean Sea for days after experiencing engine failure and was in need of immediate rescue, the reports highlighted.

The all-Filipino crew wasted no time in responding to the call and rescued the refugees, who were weak due to lack of food and water.

The refugees were transported to the Augusta Port in Italy, media reports pointed out.