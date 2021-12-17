COVID-19: UAE unveils protocol for Christmas, New Year’s Eve celebration

The UAE’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced the protocol for Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations to ensure the safety of residents amid the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

The capacity of celebration venues, according to the protocol, will be 80 percent.

A key official said that participants must provide a Green Pass in the Al Hosn application, with a negative PCR test result taken within 96 hours, and undergo a mandatory body temperature check.

NCEMA Spokesman Dr Taher Al Ameri urged events’ organizers to regulate the entry and exit of people, avoid overcrowding and use barriers at entrances and exits.

People have been advised to wear face masks in enclosed spaces, prevent overcrowding and leave a 1.5-metre safe distance.

He highlighted the importance of sanitizing areas regularly and providing sanitisers at the entrances and exits of restrooms, in addition to practicing social distancing during celebrations and refraining from shaking hands.

“The protocol also includes allowing members of the same family to sit together without the need to practice physical distancing. Moreover, the organisers of events will form teams to verify the implementation of preventive measures,” he was quoted as saying.