UAE outperforms US, UK in attracting tourists

The UAE outperformed 10 countries including the United States and the United Kingdom in attracting tourists.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said this at the launch of World’s Coolest Winter tourism campaign.

The UAE reached a tourist occupancy rate of 64 per cent in hotel and tourism establishments between January and October of 2021 and the country outperformed the top 10 tourist destinations in the world.

It ranked better than United States, which achieved an average of 58 per cent; China (54 per cent), Britain (50 per cent), Turkey (49 per cent), France (44 per cent), Mexico (43 per cent), Spain (40 per cent), Italy (37 per cent), Germany (33 per cent), and Thailand (21 per cent).

The hotel and tourist establishments attracted about 8.3 million guests, a growth of 15 per cent compared to the first half of last year, in the first half of 2021. In the same period the number of hotel nights spent by guests were around 35 million, a growth of 30 per cent; and the average guest stay increased to 4.1 nights, with a growth of 12.5 per cent which resulted in a 31 per cent growth in hotel establishment revenues that reached to AED 11.3 billion.

The share of domestic tourism crossed over 30 per cent of the total guests of hotel establishments.