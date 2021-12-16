Pacquiao not to allow ‘divorce’ in PH if he wins presidency 

Presidential aspirant and senator Manny Pacquiao stands firm on not allowing a divorce law to be passed should he win the presidency in 2022.

Citing the Bible, he argued that marriage is sacred.

“Sabi nga sa Bible what has God joined together, let man not separate. Sacred kasi ‘yang pag-aasawa. Kaya nga may counseling muna bago ka mag-asawa dahil papasok kayo sa isang lifetime commitment,” Pacquiao said during a visit in Davao Del Norte.

Pacquiao said that while lawmakers can pass a measure, he will not sign it as a president should he win the country’s top post.

The senator is a conservative Christian and has been receiving backlash over his stand on some sensitive issues including LGBT rights.

The Philippines and the Vatican are the only territories in the world where divorce is illegal.