Andi Eigenmann asks for prayers as Typhoon Odette unleashes wrath in Siargao

Celebrity couple Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo asked for prayers as Typhoon Odette batters the island municipality of Siargao.

The two shared some photos and videos of strong winds and waters starting to damage the island.

Philmar also issued a warning that high tide will happen at around 4PM.

“Water is already this high while it’s still low tide. High tide is at 4pm. Please evacuate na those people who live near the ocean. Please, please, please,” Philmar wrote.

“Typhoon Odette coming in a couple hours yet trees are already falling, and no electricity. Hope those living near the ocean have evacuated. Keep safe, Siargao,” Andi added.

Typhoon Odette has made its first landfall in Siargao Island, Surigao Del Norte, 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“The center of #OdettePH was located based on all available data in the vicinity of Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte. It has maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph. The typhoon is moving west northwestward at 30 kph,” PAGASA reports.

Odette is the country’s 15th storm this year.

The weather bureau says that the typhoon will remain in this category until tomorrow as it crosses areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

