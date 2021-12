Sharjah Police have urged motorists to avail the traffic offense discount scheme till January 31.

The police force said the discount scheme, which was launched as part of the 50th UAE National Day celebrations, can be availed till January 31 in Sharjah.

The police have reminded residents that they can clear their fines through the Ministry of Interior app or on self-service kiosks of ‘Sahel’ which were installed in 15 locations across the Emirate.