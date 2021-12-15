Woman jailed in Dubai for robbing man of AED 28,400 on promise of special massage

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an expat woman to one year in prison for assaulting a person and stealing AED 28,400 from his bank account on the promise of giving him a massage.

The incident took place in October when the victim, an Arab national, submitted a report that he was assaulted and robbed by a gang of African nationals who lured him with a massage centre advertisement.

As per the investigation report after contacting the number mentioned in the advertisement and negotiating the rate for a massage a girl sent him the address of the location along with the visit time.

But when the man arrived at the location the victim was beaten up by the gang and robbed of AED 28,400 using his debit card after being forced to share his pin number with them.

He said the accused woman had withdrawn the cash from his account.

The court also ordered the woman’s deportation from the country after she had served her prison term. (AW)