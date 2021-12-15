Sharjah Shopping Promotions to offer up to 75% discounts on purchases

The third edition of Sharjah Shopping Promotions has officially begun in the emirate. The shopping festival will run till January 31, 2022 and offer up to 75 percent of discounts on a range of products.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of the Sharjah Chamber and the organizer of the event, said that this will strengthen the emirate’s position as one of the best cities to live and work, and also consolidate its position as a global retail destination.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Shopping Festival announces up to 90% discount at major malls for upcoming edition

This year’s edition has a different taste, as it emanates from the SCCI’s Sharjah Promotions Strategy, which includes innovative plans for managing and organizing promotional campaigns,” said Abdulaziz Shattaf, assistant director-general of the Communications and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber.

Jamal Saeed Buzanjal, director of the Corporate Communication Department said the Sharjah Shopping Promotions saw remarkable participation from shops and shopping centers. The registration is still open for those wishing to take part in the event.

READ ON: Sharjah offers 50% discount on traffic fines

Citizens, residents, and visitors will be able to enjoy an amazing shopping atmosphere, entertainment shows, food experiences and family activities. (AW)