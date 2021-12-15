JOB UPDATES: Dubai gov’t departments to hire expats; offers up to AED 30,000 monthly salary

The government departments in Dubai will fill several vacancies which are open for expatriates and offer up to AED 30,000 (over US$8,100) monthly salary.

The departments include Dubai Government Media Office, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Tourism and Dubai Women Establishments and the jobs are on the Dubai government’s job portal.

The jobs include Specialist Registrar – obstetrics and gynecology (Dubai Hospital) which could earn up to AED 30,000 , Editor (Arabic) in Dubai Media Office and Senior Staff Nurse at Dubai Health Authority.

Individuals interested to find government jobs in Dubai can check the Dubai Careers website at: https://dubaicareers.ae/en/Pages/default.aspx