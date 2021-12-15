Latest NewsNewsTFT News

JOB UPDATES: Dubai gov’t departments to hire expats; offers up to AED 30,000 monthly salary

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The government departments in Dubai will fill several vacancies which are open for expatriates and offer up to AED 30,000 (over US$8,100) monthly salary.

The departments include Dubai Government Media Office, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Tourism and Dubai Women Establishments and the jobs are on the Dubai government’s job portal.

RELATED STORY: OPLAN HANAP TRABAHO SA UAE: Here’s your chance to get hired in The Filipino Times’ Walk-in Interview this December!

The jobs include Specialist Registrar – obstetrics and gynecology (Dubai Hospital) which could earn up to AED 30,000 , Editor (Arabic) in Dubai Media Office and Senior Staff Nurse at Dubai Health Authority.

Individuals interested to find government jobs in Dubai can check the Dubai Careers website at: https://dubaicareers.ae/en/Pages/default.aspx

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BREAKING: PH reports first two cases of Omicron variant

20 mins ago

WHO: Omicron variant spreads at unprecedented rate

56 mins ago

Woman jailed in Dubai for robbing man of AED 28,400 on promise of special massage

1 hour ago

Ajman Public Transport Authority to offer vehicle rental services

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button