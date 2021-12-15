Happening tonight: Dubai to light up with drone shows, fireworks to mark opening of Dubai Shopping Festival

The 47-day long Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is set to open tonight, December 15, with a range of activities available for shoppers including fireworks displays and drone shows.

Residents who will visit the Bluewaters area at The Beach opposite JBR and the newly opened Ain Dubai will witness a DSF Drone Light Show. This will run daily at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm, apart from a separate light show at Ain Dubai.

On Thursday, December 16, DSF opening fireworks displays will take place at several locations including the Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Seef, Dubai Creek, the Dubai Frame and La Mer. These firework displays will take place throughout DSF at Dubai Festival City until the end of December.

Burj Khalifa will also have its own light show, along with live performances from superstar Balqees Fathi and award-winning artist Mohammed Hamaki. Tickets to the show start from AED 75 and it will run until January 30, 2022. (AW)