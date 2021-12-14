UAE leads Arab world, 11th globally in Knowledge Index

The UAE has led in the Arab world and 11th globally in its Knowledge Index.

The Global Knowledge Index was released on Monday under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF),

The knowledge index included 155 variables that were selected from over 40 international sources and databases.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO, MBRF said UAE has shown a relentless quest for knowledge and continued focus on knowledge.

“The world is not completely out of the grip of Covid-19, but without doubt what stands out as we negotiated these trying times,” he said.

“Obviously, this continuing focus on knowledge and its triumph is what has led us to bring back careful normalcy in our daily life, and what has enabled this face-to-face meeting today,” he added.

The Arab countries which debuted this year included Iraq and Palestine and globally the country level participation at GKI 2021 was at 154, compared to 138 last year.

The other countries in the GKI global leader list up to the 100th position included Qatar at the 38th place, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at 40, Kuwait (48), Oman (52), Egypt (53), Bahrain (55), Tunisia (83) and Lebanon (92). Morocco was at 101 globally, followed by Jordan (103), Algeria (111), Iraq (137), Sudan (145), Mauritania (147) and Yemen (150). (AW)