Spectacular fireworks to mark New Year’s Eve in Dubai

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced special offers and “premium services” to watch the grand spectacle of fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

These shows can be watched from marine transit modes like the Dubai Ferry, waterbus and the abra.

Mohammed Abu Baker Al Hashemi, director of Marine Transport said one can watch stunning fireworks at the famed Burj Khalifa and Dubai Festival City as well as Burj Al Arab, Atlantis, Blue Water, and the Jumeirah Beach Towers.

The Dubai Ferry will start from 10:00 pm on New Year’s Eve and continue up to 1:30 am. Waterbus and abra journeys will start at 10:30 pm and end at 1:30 am.

The events can be booked by calling RTA’s toll-free number 8009090 or sending an e-mail to [email protected]

