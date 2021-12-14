PH architect underscores need for 100 cities to tackle urban sprawl by 2050

A renowned Filipino architect has underscored the need for 100 cities by 2050 to tackle urban sprawl in the country.

Arch. Felino “Jun” Palafox Jr. said the country needs 100 new cities by 2050.

Speaking at the Asia Real Estate Forum, he said, “In 2050, the Philippines’ population is projected to rise to 148 million, and we would need to plan now and develop 100 new cities by then.”

He said that if this was not done, existing cities will be as congested as Metro Manila, adding that growth will continue to surge “in our cities, which is why we should strongly support the creation of growth centers outside of Metro Manila.”

He emphasized the need to create the cities of the future with” architecture, planning, urban design, real estate and infrastructure well into the New World Order.”

Palafox cited cities around the world that have adopted the best practices in urban planning and architecture keeping in mind green, smart, urban mobility, resilience and livability.

He said in Asia Singapore, Taipei, Hong Kong, Osaka and Tokyo have met the attributes and that the Philippines should follow their example.

He lamented that the urban planning of the Philippines followed a bad example.

Noting that Metro Manila has congestion issues, he said the metropolis was designed based on post-war Los Angeles which was designed mainly for automobiles instead of pedestrians. (AW)