Duterte withdraws from senatorial bid 

President Rodrigo Duterte has filed his withdrawal of candidacy for senator just hours after Senator Bong Go backed out from the presidential race.

This is the second time Duterte changed his mind over his plans for the 2022 elections.

The deadline for substitution of candidates who voluntarily withdrew from the race was on November 15, which meant that the post vacated by Duterte as a senatorial aspirant from Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) can no longer have a substitute.

Duterte can only substitute to a candidate with the same surname or if the candidate was disqualified via death or disqualification.

Go went to the COMELEC main office on Tuesday, weeks after announcing that he is backing out from the race.

“Wala na po ako sa karerang ito. Nakapagsalita na ako nung Nov. 30, iniintindi ko lang sa supporters ko na nagreresist ang aking puso, isipan sa pagtakbo,” Go said in an interview with the media.

Go said that his family was against his decision to run for president. He also does not want to cause conflict in the family of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Ayaw rin talaga ng aking pamilya kaya naisip ko na siguro ay hindi ko pa po panahon sa ngayon. Diyos lang ang nakakaalam kailan tamang panahon ko. Ayaw ko rin lalong maipit si Pangulong Duterte,” Go said in a previous statement.

Go initially filed for the vice presidency under PDP-Laban. He later on substituted Senator Bato Dela Rosa and filed his candidacy for president following the endorsement of the president.