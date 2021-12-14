Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bank approves $250M loan for gov’t purchase of 40M COVID-19 vaccines

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $250 million (P12.5 billion) loan to help the Philippines purchase 40 million COVID vaccines.

This monetary assistance will cover the government’s purchase of about 40 million additional doses of COVID-19 which could be used for children and adults.

The lender said in a statement that the ADB is supporting the government’s drive to provide vaccines to protect its citizens and save lives.

ADB Principal Social Sector Specialist for Southeast Asia Sakiko Tanaka said this has become important with the emergence of new COVID-19 variants.

The project called the Second Health System Enhancement to Address and Limit COVID-19 under the Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (HEAL2) Additional Financing will be co-financed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

ADB said it had also financed upgrades for laboratories and the construction of isolation facilities in the country. (AW)

