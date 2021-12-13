Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Running late comprises 80% of reasons behind road mishaps in UAE – study

A study has found that 80% of the motorists in the UAE start their journey late and ‘running late’ is one of the major reasons for road accidents.

The study was carried out by RoadSafetyUAE and car manufacturer Volkswagen.

It found that 80 per cent of those running late are more likely to speed and 59 per cent of them are more likely to tailgate.

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE said ‘running late’ has a detrimental effect on safety.

Victor Dalmau, managing director at Volkswagen Middle East said safety will always be a top priority and their responsibility was also to make drivers aware of the importance of “safe driving and helping them to achieve it.” (AW)

