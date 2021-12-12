Isko Moreno denies neglecting Manila Mayor duties over nationwide tours

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has denied that he is neglecting his role as Manila mayor as he tour around the country for his presidential bid.

Moreno shrugged off criticisms over his listening tours and even said that he is willing to waive his rights under the Bank Secrecy Law and open his bank accounts in the spirit of transparency and showed to Filipinos that he has no hidden wealth.

“Basta tayo, dito sa Maynila walang tulugan. Tsaka maswerte ako sa vice mayor. ‘Yung vice mayor ko battle-tested, si Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna. She really knows the job of being the vice mayor,” Moreno said.

Moreno added that if Lacuna will succeed him, she will do a terrific job as Manila mayor.

“I think may awa ang Diyos maging mayor na rin ng Maynila si Doc Honey. Basta ipagkaloob ng Diyos at taga-lungsod ng Maynila, so that she will continue to build more housing, she will continue and build more hospitals, build more schools, then ‘yung mga ayuda ng Manileño, ‘yung allowance ng mga senior citizens, mga allowance ng PWDs, solo-parents, ‘yung allowance ng mga estudyante, ng K-12, at allowance ng mga nasa kolehiyo, tapos ‘yung mga ayuda kapag Pasko at may kalamidad, tapos ‘yun pang infrastructure development, tapos ‘yung open green space,” Moreno said in a statement.

The presidential aspirant is confident that Lacuña will continue its initiatives in the capital city.

“Itutuloy niya lahat ‘yun. Creating more parks and green spaces in the entire city of Manila for our environment. I think she knows everything already. She knows what to do kasi she was part of it, she is part of it. Lagi siyang kasama, she knows it very well and most of these passed through the city council under her leadership,” he said.

He also gave an advice to the vice mayor.

“Iyan ang kabilin-bilinan ko kay Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna. ‘Yang kalsada, walang kakalam na sikmura ‘yan pagdating ng alas-dose. Bubungkalin lang ‘yan kaya kailangan mauna ang bituka ng tao at mauna ang lupa para sa tao,” Moreno said.