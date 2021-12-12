Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Fully vaccinated UAE residents can enter EU states without restrictions

The European Union has said that fully vaccinated UAE residents can enter EU member states without restrictions.

This follows as the UAE is now connected to the EU Digital Covid Certificate system.

The announcement was made by the European Union which said, ” This will make travel between the EU and the UAE easier as certificates issued by the UAE are now equivalent to the EU Covid Certificate.”

According to an update posted on the official Schengen Visa website, it is up to the member states to decide whether they are ready to start accepting travelers.

The UAE has become one of the first countries in the MENA region to achieve this and to ensure eligibility to enter the country travelers from the UAE must check whether their vaccine is approved in the EU/Schengen country they are visiting. (AW)

